Suffragette map charts hot spots of activity in north-east

A new map has been launched to highlight areas of historic suffragette activities in the north-east.

The Scottish Suffragette Cities Project, led by RGU communication and media professor Sarah Pederson, reveals the lengths women went to to fight for the right to vote in the area between 1867 and 1918.

The Aberdeen Women’s Suffrage Association was set up in the 1870s, campaigning among other things to get women elected to the city school board. And the campaign group whetted the appetites of women for the parliamentary vote.

Each point of the new map shows the locations of suffrage-related events.

One location listed is The Queen’s Cinema, where a showing of the film A Militant Suffragette starring Danish film actress Asta Nielsen was disrupted in February 1914 by a group of suffrage supporters.

There was also a large open-air meeting at the Castlegate on July 27 1914, protesting against forcible feeding of the suffragettes.

Meetings also took place in places such as The Quay in Stonehaven. Political activist Emmeline Pankhurst addressed an audience at the Music Hall in Peterhead in September 1911, and again the same month in Dalrymple Hall in Fraserburgh.

Prof Pedersen said: “The activities of Scottish suffragists and suffragettes have been overshadowed by what went on in London, to the extent that the history of the movement being taught at higher level in schools in Scotland focuses mainly on English action.

“Our research into the locations of the Scottish suffrage campaign has initially focused on Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“The website maps the activity of the women who fought for the right to vote and also contains further information about their fight for the vote. We hope that the public will engage with the project and contribute their own information.”

The site was developed by Dr John Isaacs, senior lecturer and course leader for Computer Science and Computing at RGU.

It can be viewed at suffrageaberdeen.co.uk