Succession plan in place for new north-east council leader

A plan has been put in place for changing the leader of a north-east council.

Councillor Jim Gifford has stepped down from the Conservative party, joining the administration’s independent group this weekend.

Councillor Andy Kille has been chosen as the new Conservative group leader in Aberdeenshire.

The local authority’s administration is made up of Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Independent councillors.

A succession plan has been drawn up for the change, to take place subject to the approval of full council in November.

Mr Kille will shadow Mr Gifford for the next five months.

Councillor Peter Argyle will remain deputy leader of the council.

Mr Gifford said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to have led the Aberdeenshire Conservative Group for almost nine years and I wish Andy all the very best as he takes on that role.

“We are in the middle of the most difficult situation here in Aberdeenshire with the continuing low oil price exacerbating the horrendous Covid-19 situation. We have no idea of where we are going to be once we finally get out of lockdown but we do know that the council are going to have to make some really difficult financial decisions in order to balance the equation of increasing demands on many services matched with decreasing incomes from many source.

“The many people who know me will know that I honestly believe that party politics too often gets in the way of getting things done, especially at a local level.

“Aberdeenshire has an enviable reputation for being a non-political council and long may that continue. At this stage in my life and political career, I think that I can best serve the people of Aberdeenshire, and especially the residents of Mid Formartine Ward who elected me, by working as an Independent councillor and stepping back from political affiliation within the council.”

Incoming council leader Mr Kille said: “This a carefully considered way forward for a smooth transition for the council and the community.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Cllr Gifford and other colleagues.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “We appreciate the years of hard work and service Jim has given and respect his decision.”