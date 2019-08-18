Successful chapter as north-east children flock to borrow library books

More than 520,000 books have been checked out of north-east libraries by children in the past year.

According to details received by the Evening Express in a freedom of information inquiry, in 2018-19, 192,538 books were borrowed from Aberdeen City Council libraries by children under the age of 16, while in Aberdeenshire the number was 330,962.

There are a total of 17 facilities in the city.

In Aberdeen City, the library with the most new sign-ups for children in the past year was Central Library, followed by Airyhall, Bridge of Don and Bucksburn community libraries.

In the past year, 2,153 new sign ups for under-16s were logged in the city, a slight decrease on previous years.

In 2017-18, 2,477 registrations were processed, while in 2016-17 the number was 2,523.

The number of under-16s in Aberdeenshire reserving books in the past year was 4,176, an increase in comparison to 3,168 in 2017-18 and a decrease from 5,344 in 2016-17.

In the area, there are libraries in many towns and villages, as well as mobile services which are classified as central, north and south locations, which travel through the region.

Popular books checked out by youngsters in the north-east included The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Mouse’s First Night at Moonlight School, Cabin Fever, Tabby McTat and Robot Rumpus!

A range of different activities run throughout the year in libraries, including the popular Bookbug sessions, all of which encourage children to take up reading from a young age.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “We are passionate about encouraging children to read in Aberdeen.

“Our libraries have a wide range of story and information books to delight, inspire and enthuse a love of reading and learning in children and last year alone, a total of 205,635 books were borrowed by children and young people.

“We run activities and events throughout the year to promote the pleasure of reading ranging from Bookbug sessions for babies and toddlers to Harry Potter and Horrible Histories for older children, and creative writing sessions with favourite authors for young adults.

“Library programmes saw more than 25,500 children attending events last year, and this year so far, we have had more than 570 children and young people sign up to our Aberdeen Reads challenge.

“Reading can expand your vocabulary and introduce you to an astounding number of fictional and non-fictional worlds, so we’re asking people to read for at least six minutes every day as part of the challenge.”

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “It is heartening to see the effort we put into the libraries service is translating into more young readers, who will hopefully continue to take advantage of the opportunities offered by local libraries as they move through life.

“The Summer Reading Challenge, currently taking place in Aberdeenshire, is one example of the many ways we encourage our younger readers’ interest in learning. Participation figures are up on last year at 4,299 with more than two weeks to go, that’s around 100 more children taking part than last year.”