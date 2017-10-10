Success story as ball raises more than £10k for ARCHIE Foundation

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An Aberdeen hotel was transformed into a stunning literary setting raising more than £10,000 for a children’s charity.

The Chester hosted the inaugural Storybook Ball for the ARCHIE Foundation – the official fundraising arm of Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

All 15 tables were decorated with handcrafted pieces of art inspired by some of literature’s most popular and iconic children’s characters.

Revellers were transported to Wonderland and met Winnie the Pooh and Little Red Riding Hood along the way.

Among those in attendance were staff and parents of hospital patients, as well as some of the charity’s most loyal supporters such as Bristow, the main sponsor of the event, Simmons and Wood Group.

Cassie Thompson, director of fundraising, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended our first children’s hospital ball and helped make it such a magical night.”

Guests also helped raise cash through an auction and a golden ticket chocolate bar raffle.