A north-east school girl has won an award in a photography contest.

The Kennel Club, which is in its fourteenth year, announced the winners of its annual Dog Photographer of the Year competition.

Eilidh Shannon, from Inverurie, won second place in the Young Pup Category, aimed at children aged 11 and under, with her picture entitled Maisie’s Music, featuring the family’s four-year-old pet joining in with clarinet practice.

The competition received almost 7,000 entries from around the world.

