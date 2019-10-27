Success for north-east kinship care team

Councillors have learned about the work and achievements of a team that looks after children in the north-east

Aberdeenshire councillors were informed about the success of the kinship care team, which supports children unable to live with their birth parents but who stay with friends or family.

The report that went before the education and children’s services committee this month said: “Of the 196 children and young people supported by kinship care throughout 2018, 96.5% experienced stability in the arrangement.

“This is a hugely impressive statistic given how many children and young people placed with carers come from vulnerable and challenging earlier life experiences.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, the committee chairwoman, said: “The committee was really pleased to hear about the successes of kinship care in 2018. I would like to pass on my congratulations on the team’s tenth anniversary and thank all involved for the incredible work that they do.”