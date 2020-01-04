Success for Changing Places campaign as almost 20 facilities installed in north-east

A campaign to introduce more easily accessible toilets is celebrating having installed almost 20 of the facilities in the north-east.

Called Changing Places, it has seen a total of 1,413 facilities opened across the UK, with 19 of those based in Aberdeen and the surrounding area.

According to the campaign, there are more than a quarter of a million people living in the UK who require a fully accessible toilet, but these can be difficult to find.

Different to standard disabled toilets, they need to have a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench, a hoist system, adequate space for the disabled person and up to two carers, a centrally placed toilet with room on each side and a screen or curtain to provide privacy.

Fiona Souter is information director at PAMIS, an organisation helping people with disabilities.

She said: “Having access to Changing Places toilets is vital for so many families across Scotland who cannot use standard accessible toilets as they do not meet their needs.

“Many people require access to a toilet facility which has an adult-sized changing bench, ceiling track hoist and plenty of space for carers or family members.

“To go out, carers are forced to change their loves ones in unsafe, unhygienic and undignified places such as their car boot or even the floor of a public toilet.”

In Aberdeen, there are certified Changing Places in;

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary,

Foresterhill Health Centre,

Marischal College,

Union Square,

Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village on Frederick Street

on board North Link Ferries MV Hrossey ship,

Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre

Woodend Hospital

Kincorth Sports Centre

Aberdeen International Airport

In Aberdeenshire;