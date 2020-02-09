Over £1,800 raised for Aberdeen charity

More than £1,800 has been raised following a charity cross-country race.

Aberdeen-based charity Gathimba Edwards held its Haddo Cross Country Races at the end of last month.

In total, £1,855.37 was raised, which will go towards supporting children in Kenya.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Myles Edwards, co-founder of Gathimba Edwards, said: “Thank you very much to everyone who ran and supported our GEF Haddo Cross Country races on Sunday 26th January 2020, helping us to raise a whopping record sum of £1,855.37.

“All monies raised will go towards the school uniform, shoes, books, stationery and sanitary towels of the children we support in Kenya who do not have a monthly sponsor. Without everyone who supported us this event simply wouldn’t happen – and if the event doesn’t happen then we can’t deliver this vital support to our kids.”