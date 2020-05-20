Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Community life has always been at the heart of Aberdeen, making it a great place to live, work and play.

All the different areas add something to the rich tapestry of the Granite City, from ancient Torry to the newer neighbourhoods, like Bridge of Don.

We have explored our archives to bring you a snapshot of life in Aberdeen’s suburbs.

Bucksburn

The generous folk at Bucksburn’s Four Mile Inn raised £1,000.22 in a pile-of-pennies back in 1978. Appeals organiser for the Royal National Institute for the Blind, Stanley Flett, left, hands over a shield to pub manager Eddie Shepherd, in recognition of the pub being leading money-raisers for the organisation in Aberdeen and District.

Fittie

The good people of Fittie put up the bunting to celebrate Footdee’s 200th anniversary with a rip-roaring street party in 2008.

Kittybrewster

At the oche in 1979 are members of the Kittybrewster team which played in Division 2 of the Bon-Accord Ladies’ Darts Association. Back row, from left, Nessie Hilton, Sheena Johnston, Christine Grant, Carole McBain and Aileen Watson. Front, Kathleen Riddle, Aileen Petrie, Lorraine Ross, Grace Scott and Betty Cowie, who was the team captain.

Hazlehead

Hazelehead’s Hayfield Riding School had a royal visitor in 1975 when Princess Anne turned up to watch a demonstration by young riders, then had a chat with them after.

Northfield

Dodgy driving in Aberdeen is nothing new… it was a thing in 1965, too. This van nearly crashed into a bus after cutting the corner at the junction of Cummings Park Crescent, Granitehill Road and Quarry Road.

Rosemount

Gordon’s the chemist on Rosemount Viaduct had the prescription for keeping staff in 1980. Dispensing assistant Hazel Farr received a gold watch from her boss James Hendry after 25 years with the pharmacy. But her colleagues, from left, Betty Fiddes, Margaret Walker and Hazel Duncan, were loyal workers, too. Between all four of them, they notched up 100 years with the firm, all starting when it was still based in George Street.

Kingswells

This steam roller crew were chuffed to sit and pass the Department of Transport test at Kingswells in 1986. Ripping up their L-plates were Charlie Henderson, of Westhill; Harvey Sutherland, of Kingswells; Sam Barrack, of Skene; Hamish Barrack, of Kingswells; Brian Anderson, of Lyne of Skene; and John Gilbert, of Ellon.

Woodside

The Aberdeen Lads’ Club pitches at Woodside saw some great games over the years, but maybe none as odd as this one in 1968. The Abbot of Bon-Accord John Mearns is on the ball as he demonstrates some nifty footwork to women’s football teams – Alford Amazons (stripes) and the Prima Donnas – who played a challenge match as part of Aberdeen Festival. Looking on in approval is Prior Sandy Diack.

Cults

Grampian firefighter Neil McAllan gives Cults Primary School pupils Christopher Clark, left, and Helen Goss a turn at controlling the fire hose as their Primary 4 classmates look on during a visit from the fire brigade as part of a Safety Project organised by Grampian Police’s Accident Prevention Unit in 1992.

Bridge of Don

A group of young workers bring the art of drystane dyking back to life on a stretch of Scotstown Road at Bridge of Don in 1986. Hard at work are, from left to right, George Spence, David Rae, Tom Simpson and Keith Watt.