Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Aberdeen has seen many famous faces over the years and even produced a few – like Annie Lennox.

But the real stars are the people who live, work and play in the many suburbs and communities of the Granite City. Join us for a delve through the archives to unearth some treasured moments from the past.

Ashgrove

Enjoying their first experience of country life were 38 children from Ashgrove Infant School on a visit to Craigiedaff Farm, Derness of Durris, in August 1973. The five-year-olds were accompanied by head teacher Miss M Petrie, Mrs M Imrie, Miss C Birnie and more than 20 mothers.

Aberdeen Harbour

Robert Gordon’s College Boys filling sandbags in the harbour area just after war was declared in September 1939, with The North of Scotland Orkney and Shetland Steamship Co steamship St Sunniva in the background.

King Street

Three pupils at St Peter’s School, King Street, make sure three retiring lollipop people cross the road safely in 1993. The pupils, from left, are Vicky Boyle, James Wilson and Theresa Graham. The lollipop people are, from left, Audrey Prosser, Alexander Walker and Marion Johnson.

Torry

The Kermit Youth Club took delivery of a £3,000 boom tube – paid for by the youngsters – in 1983. The inflatable fun fort was the latest in a line of attractions bought by the Torry club from money it raised.

Kirkgate Bar

Comic actor Jimmy Edwards pulled a pint in the Kirkgate Bar in 1973. Jimmy, who had been elected Rector of Aberdeen University 21 years before, was appearing in Big Bad Mouse at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Northfield

Northfield Community Centre brought unemployed young people together from across the north-east for a five-a-side football tournament in 1993. Teams played each other for the Northfield Community Centre Challenge Trophy and the first winners were a team from Northfield itself. In the picture Alex Skene holds the trophy watched by some of the competitors. Teams from Mastrick, Northfield, Peterhead and Ferrier-Sandilands battled it out.

Tullos

An impressed Colin Russell admired some of the models made by the youngsters of the recently-formed Tullos Model Club (under-12) before he judged their entries, back in 1985. The contestants are, left to right, Barry Walshe, James Noble, Tracey Reid, Roy Brady, George Ledingham, John White, Darren Logan and Colin Whyte. Also pictured is club instructor Charles Reid. The joint winners of the night’s competition were George Ledingham and John White.

Beach Ballroom

Winners of a bottle of champagne in a Laurel and Hardy competition run by Sandy Davidson (back) and the Facells at a Sixties Nostalgia Night were Maureen Brechin, June McLeod and Irene Robertson. The night, held in 1987, was the first of monthly Sixties dances at the Beach Ballroom with local performers, most of whom appeared during the Sixties.

Bridge of Don

Back in 1987, Pupils of Scotstown School, David Caie and Kimberley Mackie try out some audio equipment they bought with a £250 cheque they received from Steve Morrice of Save and Prosper, right. The presentation was made in the school in front of teacher, Malcolm Stopani and the rest of the children.

Kincorth

Kincorth Library was the centre of great wheeling and dealing in 1984 as children got down to the very serious business of swapping treasured comics. The library became a multi-coloured swap shop as the excited children exchanged piles of magazines and comics. Library assistant Carol Gibsonis seen with another member of staff and some of the young people who took part.