Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

From coping with winter weather to being home to a mighty shipbuilding industry, Aberdeen’s communities have always played a key role in the life of the Granite City.

Join us for a look through our archives to some memorable – and some forgotten – moments from the past few decades.

Aberdeen Harbour

A massive build-up of ice stopped shipping on the River Dee at Aberdeen Harbour in 1982. The freak floe stretched from Torry Dock up river to Duthie Park. Two small fishing yawls berthed at the Old Herring Market, at North Esplanade East, were crushed and sank. Pictured is RGIT Offshore Survival School instructor Dave Cuthbert with the ice-bound craft.

Ferryhill

Children on the swings at Albury Park in 1982 are (front to back) twins Pauline and Jillian Stage, Rebecca Linklater, sisters Catherine and Francesca Baxter, Craig Stage and Scott Adams.

Cults

The harsh winter of 1984 saw Ray Ingram and his wife Irene stuck at his parents’ house on the Kingswells to Cults road. They had visited on the Saturday evening for a party and ended up staying for two days due to road conditions – and had to resort to paraffin lamps after the electricity supply failed. They are pictured digging out their nearly buried car.

Kittybrewster

Diones Salon at 90 Great Northern Road was at the cutting edge of style and decor when it opened its doors in 1975.

Great Southern Road

Things were a bit quieter on the road back in 1960, as can be seen by this uncongested view of the junction at Holburn Street and Great Southern.

Windmill Brae

Eatit ‘n’ Beatit is the first barbecue burger joint in Aberdeen in 1987. According to co-owner Dave Fuller the name was the only appropriate one for a fast food operation – “that’s what you do, eat it and beat it!”

Northfield

James Petrie using a pavement snowplough at Davidson Place after a heavy snow fall in 1973.

Hall Russell Shipyard

All the noise and bustle of heavy industry as men work on the second of two Royal Navy patrol vessels to be built at the Hall Russell shipyard in 1979.

Beach Esplanade

At the wheel of a 1935 MG TA owned by Aberdeen Motors is Geoff Yeoman, of Cove Bay, taking part in a parade of MGs at the Beach Esplanade, held by Aberdeen and District MG Owners’ Club in 1984.

Seaton

Scotland’s singing mole-catcher, 73-year-old John MacDonald, of Strathspey, had the children of Seaton Primary School in a happy mood when he entertained them with his travelling magic and puppet show in May 1976.