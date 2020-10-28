Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

The community spirit found in suburbs and neighbourhoods across the Granite City make it a great place to live, work and play.

Join us for a look through the archives to shine a light on the changing face of Aberdeen across the decades.

Seaton

The Salakta Balloon Band, a London theatre group, were touring community centres in Aberdeen in 1977. Here they are pictured as they marched through Seaton before appearing at Seaton Primary School.

Beach Boulevard

A happy crowd waved their flags minutes before the arrival of the Queen Mother to open the new Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen in May 1959.

Wellington Bridge

James Mackie caught 40 winks during the rowing marathon held on the River Dee in 1978. Members of the Aberdeen Boat Club, Aberdeen University Boat Club and the Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association smashed the existing world record when they rowed a distance of 340.4km in 24 hours, setting off from Wellington Bridge.

Skene Square School

Musician Ally Craig with children from Room 25, Skene Square School, who were performing in Fit A Turn-oot, a musical play, back in 1987.

Garthdee

Former postman Frank Cormack took pleasure in getting behind the wheel of a 44-ton digger to demolish his old house at number 196 Garthdee Road, in 1990. It marked the final phase of demolition work on the defective Orlit houses, which were built by the then Scottish Special Housing Association in 1947-48. Mr Cormack, who lived with his wife, Margaret, at the Garthdee estate for 20 years, is pictured sharing the digger bucket with MP Alick Buchanan-Smith.

Kincorth

Kincorth youngsters celebrated Halloween in fine style in 1990 with a Halloween Fancy Dress competition at Kincorth Swimming Pool. Seen with their winning lanterns are Scott Kidd, Paul Ord and Kerry Paterson. Kerry was the overall winner.

Mannofield

Actor David Nisbit, playing the Rev David Clark, in a truculent mood despite the pleadings of Pat Gordon as Alexandria, at the rehearsals for the Mannofield Players production of the Scots comedy Union Riots, showing in Mannofield Church Hall in 1996. Also in the picture are producers Roddy McColl, Margaret Bramwell, Wendy Duncan, Susan Robertson, Nigel Wunsch, Eric Smith and Jim Ruxton.

Woodside

Preparing the ground for a new dual carriageway in 1983 as demolition work goes on at the site where Millers Bar stood at Woodside, Great Northern Road. In the background are the former Embassy Rooms.

Hardgate

The lights are low but hopes are high as late-night gamblers make their bets at the roulette wheel in the Blue Chip Casino in the Hardgate in May 1964.

The Green

In the Old Kings Highway Pub in 1992, manager Doreen Allan (right) and customers toast a new lounge created as part of a massive facelift of the pub, said to be the oldest in Aberdeen.