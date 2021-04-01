Subsea UK plans to host a live TV debate with industry leaders and government panellists in the summer.

The virtual event dubbed ‘Subsea Live’ will focus on the industry’s potential to harness resources from the oceans in support of energy transition.

The discussions from from May 25 to 27 will explore how subsea supply chain can take advantage of energy transition.

Contributors includes representatives from UK Marine Energy Council, Baker Hughes, Ørsted and HSBC Bank PLC.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK said: “The subsea industry, with its roots in oil and gas, a strong foothold in offshore wind and massive potential in other segments of the blue economy, has the capability to become one of the UK’s fastest-growing, high value industries of the future, contributing not only to economic recovery but, crucially, to delivery of our net-zero targets.

“Subsea Live will provide insight, analysis and debate around how the supply chain can utilise the blue economy to play a key role in the UK’s energy transition.

“Broadcast live from the Subsea Live studio, this virtual event is not just another webinar, it has been designed with high production values to engage delegates with live studio debates, pre-recorded videos and live presentations which they can dip in and out of, depending on their area of interest.”

Several topics will be discussed during the three-day event.

Subsea UK member companies will speak on innovative solutions and multi-disciplinary applications in new and existing market.

Oil and gas operators and offshore wind developers will speak about their upcoming projects and how the supply chain can engage with them.

Speakers will also offer insights on emerging markets, regions of future interest and how the industry can make in-roads in offshore wind sector.

Registration for the event is free at www.subseauk.com.