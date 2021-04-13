Subsea UK set to develop underwater tech in new partnership

Subsea UK and TechWorks, the UK’s industry association for the deep tech community, have partnered up to develop new underwater technology.

Described as “NASA but on the seabed”, the underwater engineering industry, represented by Subsea UK, uses technology and services to unlock energy resources in oil and gas and offshore wind production.

With annual revenues of almost £8bn and supporting 45,000 jobs, the underwater sector in the UK is already significant.

This new partnership aims to extend into emerging sectors such as marine renewables and aquaculture, two areas which are earmarked for significant future growth.

“The electronics industry, like the subsea industry, is often hidden from view,” said Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK. “For example, the electronic systems in a car or the subsea infrastructure on the seabed, are largely unseen but critical to the functioning of a vehicle or the production of energy offshore.

“The technologies being developed by the electronics industry in, for example, electric vehicles drive systems, battery storage and navigation are very relevant in the advancement of underwater robotics and underwater artificial intelligence.

“In essence, working together, we can learn from and collaborate with the electronics industry to develop new advanced technologies for underwater operations.”