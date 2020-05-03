Subsea learning hub will help north-east teachers deliver science lessons during lockdown

An underwater engineering resource will be available for north-east primary school pupils during lockdown.

Launched by Subsea UK in 2015, Subsea Channel is accessible for learning at home while schools are shut due to Covid-19.

The free tool, which is aimed at children aged eight to 12, shows real-life applications from the subsea industry.

It is designed to help teachers deliver the science curriculum with videos, practical exercises and instructions for experiments.

Marine biology, surveying the seabed, vessels, diving, ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) and robotics are all covered.

Each topic pack contains a specific film on the subject, together with a lesson plan that includes experiments and activities.

To access this, visit learning resources at www.subseauk.com