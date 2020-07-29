Subsea 7 sinks to losses of £750million amid thousands of job cuts

Subsea 7 sank to losses of £751million in the first half of the year as it restructures the business with thousands of job cuts.

The energy services giant, which announced in May its plans to lay-off 3,000 workers, said it was “on track” to make savings of £309m by the end of Q2 next year through that and other measures like reducing fleet size.

Subsea 7 took write-downs of its assets and equipment totalling £624million during the second quarter, impacting net income, while it also took an £80m restructuring charge.

Employee consultations are now underway, the firm added.