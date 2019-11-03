Subscriptions at north-east gym increase after revamp

An upgraded north-east gym has proved to be popular with residents.

Moray Leisure Centre, which is in Elgin, has seen more than 3,500 new subscriptions for the FitLife scheme since October 2018.

The uptake in subscriptions has coincided with the installation of a new 100-station fitness suite in April.

The council-run service has also set up more adult fitness classes and extended opening times.

Andrew Wood, acting chairman of Moray Leisure, said the renovations were well received by the local community.

He added: “We are absolutely delighted with the uptake in subscriptions since we introduced Moray Council’s Fitlife scheme here in October last year.

“Our additional classes and the new fitness suite are clearly meeting the demand of residents in Moray and numbers are still increasing.”