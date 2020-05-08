SUBSCRIBER SPECIAL: This commemorative EE supplement marks 75 years since VE Day

Today, May 8, sees the country commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the Evening Express is bringing you special coverage to mark this historic event.

We have produced a special 24-page supplement looking back 75 years to when Germany surrendered after five years of bloody war.

The supplement, available to EE subscribers only, includes:

The poignant black-and-white pictures that captured the impromptu celebrations that broke out across our regions as news of Victory in Europe began to emerge.

The story of wartime hero Alexander Cruickshank from Aberdeen, a bank apprentice who turned RAF flying ace and received the Victoria Cross after sinking a German U-boat.

How Aberdeen University graduate Helena Aldwinckle left Scotland at the age of 21 to become a wartime codebreaker at Bletchley Park in London helping in the build-up to the D-Day landings.

A beautiful VE Day love letter written by Aberdeen resident Mary McKenzie who shared precious memories of that historic day with her husband – a captain in the Royal Artillery.

How Scotland’s favourite comic strip characters The Broons and Oor Wullie joined in the celebrations in their own wonderful way.

Browse now

Premium content To access this special subscriber-only content, please log in or subscribe Subscribe Already a member? Click here to login

Replica edition

And that’s not all – on Saturday we will also publish a special replica edition from The Evening Express on VE Day itself, available to our subscribers only.

This special edition is a must-read as it captures the historic moment as it happened with reporting direct from the scene as the country took in the news of the victory that would bring the conflict to an end.