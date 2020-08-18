Sturgeon: The situation in Aberdeen is improving, but the outbreak is not over yet

New cases in Grampian are on the decline, but the First Minister is reminding the public that the “outbreak is not yet completely over”.

In her update today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 220 cases have now been linked to the outbreak in the city, with 1,125 close contacts identified.

The latest figures also show that a total of 386 new cases have been identified in Grampian since the July 26.

Tomorrow she is expected to give the weekly review on lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen.

Ms Sturgeon said although the number of new cases in the area are declining, the numbers are “still higher than other parts of the country”.

She added: “Aberdeen, and the Grampian area more generally, is responsible for a very significant portion of all new cases we have seen in recent weeks.

“10 days ago we reported 39 new cases in one day. Today, we’re reporting is seven. And the seven day average for cases has also fallen.

“That suggests that the restriction we put in two weeks ago are having an impact as well as out health protection teams.

“However, it is worth highlighting that over the past week new cases in Grampian are still higher than other parts of the country.

“We will have to take that fact into account when we announce tomorrow whether or not there will be any change to the restrictions currently in place in Aberdeen.

“The situation there does appear to be improving, but it’s important to stress that that outbreak is not yet completely over.”

When asked by the press if the hospitality sector in Aberdeen could see a phased return when restrictions are eventually eased, Sturgeon said she wouldn’t comment much on the topic but that “anything is possible”.

She added that the decisions announced tomorrow would be based on what she has heard from experts.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The situation in Aberdeen, we think, is improving, but the outbreak is not over yet.

“It may be that we may need a bit longer to get that under control.”

Restrictions will only be in place as “long as necessary” and “proportionate” to the scale of challenges faced.