Sturgeon: Scottish Government no longer supports ‘unlimited’ oil and gas recovery

Nicola Sturgeon has said that unlimited recovery of oil and gas is “not sustainable” in keynote speech delivered in run-up to COP26.

In a speech delivered to students today at the University of Strathclyde, the First Minister said that the Scottish government would no longer support unlimited recovery of hydrocarbons, including oil and gas.

The government has said that its focus “will now be on achieving the fastest possible just transition for the oil and gas sector.”

