Sturgeon: Scotland at ‘very dangerous point’ as daily cases continue to climb

The first minister has warned she may reduce the number of people allowed to meet indoors after 159 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon gave an update on the current outbreaks across Scotland during the daily coronavirus briefing this afternoon.

She announced that a further 159 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The number of daily cases have been “trebling” and for the second day in a row, new cases of Covid-19 were being reported in all mainland health board areas.

Out of the 159, 63 of these are from the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region, 29 are in Lothian and 19 are in Lanarkshire.

The first minister said that the average number of new cases over the past seven days increased to 155 a day, up from 52 three weeks ago.

She added: “For the first time since the start of the pandemic there were no Covid deaths registered at all last week.”

She emphasised this was “positive news” but was “not a cause for complacency”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “It is not an exaggeration to say Scotland is currently at a very dangerous point, so too is the UK as a whole and many other countries from across the world.

“We can see from the level of cases in countries like Spain and France that the current increase in cases could very easily continue and could start to translate into serious illness and death if we are not very careful.”

Size of gatherings could be restricted

It comes with the latest review of lockdown is due to take place on Thursday.

She warned this would likely take a “very cautious approach to any further changes”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “In fact, we can’t rule out the need to make changes to the numbers of people allowed to gather together like those that were announced for England last night.

“We are carefully reviewing existing guidance and regulation, as well as considering what new steps may be necessary to keep Covid under control.”

At the moment, a maximum of eight people from up to three different households can meet in houses and hospitality venues.

Ms Sturgeon also addressed Aberdeen FC’s test event with fans this weekend.

The first minister told Original 106 she thought it would be “sensible to do some pilot events” at this stage.

She said: “Clearly, we are in a changing situation right now and I think, in future, we may be a bit more mindful about things like this with the numbers looking like they are.

“These pilots events are highly regulated. They are put together to demonstrate they can happen without risk.”

Ms Sturgeon said she would have to do some “more thinking” about where the country stands on similar events in the future.

‘Young people aren’t risk-free’

Later, she discussed Callum O’Dwyer’s first-hand account of contracting the virus.

The 28-year-old from Aberdeen became ill with Covid-19 back in March and has been struggling to recover ever since.

Mr O’Dwyer said in a Radio Clyde interview he still suffers from side effects such as brain fog and fatigue – and has even had to move back in with his parents.

“It’s a very powerful illustration of the point I have been trying to make over the last few days,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“If you’re young, and you get Covid, yes you are at a lower risk of getting seriously ill than somebody older.

“But one of the points I’ve been trying to make is: you can still pass it on to somebody who’s vulnerable and older – and they are at a much higher risk of becoming ill.

“The point Callum’s video really illustrates is the other point we’ve been trying to get across, this illness is not risk-free for younger people.

“You can get seriously ill and die, even if you’re young.

“But we also know, you can suffer long-term health effects.

“Callum talks about fatigue, gastro problems and having to have a heart scan and this is months after he had Covid.

“He’s had to move back in with his parents because he physically cannot look after himself.”

🎥 WATCH: After @NicolaSturgeon criticised the ‘dangerous delusion’ that coronavirus isn’t serious among young people, a man who was diagnosed in March says he’s still suffering the effects. Callum O’Dwyer, who’s 28, has had to move back in with his parents. pic.twitter.com/53P7jTwhDZ — Radio Clyde News (@RadioClydeNews) September 9, 2020

Ms Sturgeon urged people to not “assume” that this is an “illness you don’t have to worry about”.

“Be concerned about this illness and do everything your power to avoid getting it,” she said.