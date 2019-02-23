First Minister opens Aberdeen crime fiction fest

She is used to being the one under the spotlight answering questions.

But last night the First Minister turned interviewer for the opening night of Granite Noir, the north-east’s annual celebration of crime fiction.

A self-confessed fan of the genre, Nicola Sturgeon was the guest host of the first night and welcomed second-generation Indian immigrant Abir Mukherjee to discuss the shared heritage of Scotland and Bengal at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

Mr Mukherjee, the best-selling Scottish author of the Sam Wyndham novels, is among a growing number of British-Asian crime fiction novelists whose books are finding favour with one of literature’s most fervent fanbases.

The pair discussed a range of topics including Mukherjee’s work, other authors, Brexit, Scottish independence and even Ms Sturgeon’s own literary aspirations.

Before introducing her guest, the First Minister said: “It is an absolute thrill for me to be here at Granite Noir. It’s the very first time I’ve been here and coming to a book festival is always a wonderful experience.

“It’s also great to be in the Music Hall. It’s the first time I’ve been here since it was refurbished and it’s looking absolutely stunning.”

Mukherjee’s novels follow an English detective and his Bengali sidekick in Calcutta in the inter-war years.

The setting of the novel got the pair on to the subject of history, and how much of the reality of events can be lost with the passing of time.

In particular, the recent row surrounding the legacy of Winston Churchill was touched on.

But the subject matter was not all serious and there were laughs from the audience when Ms Sturgeon asked what subjects of today Mukherjee might turn his pen to in the future, including Brexit and independence.

Mukherjee said: “It’s very difficult to fictionalise Brexit to make it anymore of a rollercoaster.

“And as for Scottish independence, whether that is going to be fact or fiction, that will be down to you.”

“Watch this space,” responded Ms Sturgeon.

Granite Noir runs until Sunday.