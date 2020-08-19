Sturgeon: It’s ‘not yet safe’ to lift Aberdeen lockdown restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon said it was “not yet safe” to lift the local lockdown that has been imposed in Aberdeen.

Restrictions which prevent pubs and restaurants in the area from opening will remain in place for another week, she said.

However Ms Sturgeon said she hoped to be able to lift the restrictions for “lower risk premises”, such as non-licensed cafes, from next Wednesday.

Speaking at her daily coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said while the situation in Aberdeen was “undoubtedly improving” she was not “in a position to say that this outbreak is over or completely under control”.

Nicola Sturgeon said the outbreak of coronavirus in Aberdeen was “by some distance the most significant outbreak” Scotland had seen since lockdown measures were eased.

A total of 398 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the Grampian area since July 26, she added, with 226 of these associated with the cluster linked to Aberdeen pubs.

The First Minister stressed that measures to tackle the outbreak in the area were having an impact.

“There is now some evidence that the original cluster linked with bars and nightlife is being contained,” she said.

“However we are also continuing to see a number of individual cases and other smaller clusters in the city. That is not necessarily unusual for an outbreak of this scale, but it is something we must monitor very carefully because these cases don’t appear to be linked to the original outbreak.”

While Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged it was “disappointing” that the restrictions in the area could not be lifted, she added that “moving too quickly” could risk the progress that has been made.

She said “reluctantly” pubs, restaurants and cafes would have to remain closed, and that restrictions on household gatherings and travel would remain in place for the next seven days.

But she said: “Assuming that the numbers continue on a downward trajectory, we will aim to start lifting restrictions from next Wednesday.

“At this stage we hope this will begin with the opening of lower-risk premises such as non-licensed cafes from next Wednesday.”

A mid-week review will take place on Sunday, to confirm if this is possible, the First Minister said as well as setting out a “firmer timetable” for the lifting of other restrictions.