Sturgeon: Aberdeen situation ‘improving’ after no new cases linked to original cluster

The First Minister said the outbreak in Aberdeen is “improving” after figures linked to the original cluster remained unchanged.

Nicola Sturgeon gave an update on the current outbreaks across Scotland during the daily coronavirus briefing this afternoon.

She announced that a further 10 of the 77 new cases in Scotland have been identified in the NHS Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

Some 16 of these new cases are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, four in Lanarkshire and 31 in Tayside.

Ms Sturgeon said 237 cases are associated with the pub-linked outbreak in Aberdeen and 1,185 close contacts have been identified.

These figures are “unchanged” from yesterday.

Since the July 26, 414 new cases have been identified in Grampian. The incident management team said these additional seven cases reported are not associated with the original cluster.

Ms Sturgeon added that she hopes there will be a “firm timetable” put in place for easing restrictions on the city when a review is undertaken on Sunday.

She added: “I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone in the city of Aberdeen for complying so well with these restrictions.

“I know how difficult it will have been.

“We all hope and are optimistic that Aberdeen will be on the road back – if not to complete normality then at least as much normality as the rest of the country very soon.”

‘Different in nature’

The First Minister anticipated criticism on the approach to contain the Coupar Angus factory outbreak to the Aberdeen cluster.

People from at least three local authority areas have been affected and 68 total cases have been identified as being part of the cluster – 59 of those who work in the Two Sisters plant where the cluster was identified and nine close contacts.

Two of the contacts also have a link to two other factories in the Tayside area, the First Minister said.

The First Minister said that, as well as workers at the plant, their families have now been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The local incident management team saying there is “minimal evidence” of community transmission in the area, meaning that restrictions similar to those imposed on Aberdeen are not currently necessary.

She said: “Some people may be looking at Aberdeen and Coupar Angus and wondering why exactly the same approach is not being taken.

“The key point I’m making is the nature of the steps that we take in different outbreaks has to depend on and be guided by the nature of the outbreak.”

Lastly, the First Minister warned against indoor social gatherings – where evidence has shown them to be major drivers of community transmission.

She is urging people to not breach the current guidelines of the number of people allowed indoors at one time.