Stunning sculpture of World War 2 plane appears in north-east town

A stunning metal sculpture of a World War 2 plane has appeared in a north-east town.

The artwork is understood to be the latest from Stonehaven resident Jim Malcolm, nicknamed the Stoney Banksy, who has made a number of eye-catching pieces dotted along the waterfront in the town.

The beautiful replica of the Norwegian plane was spotted by resident Martin Sim the day it appeared on Friday, who captured the artwork with his camera.

He said: “I think it was a Norwegian plane that flew over during World War 2 and for some reason landed in Stonehaven and was here for a couple of days.

“So Jimmy’s recreated the plane and made a brilliant job of it. It’s a good replica of the original.

“I could well believe it takes months with the detail on them.

“Everybody appreciates them, they enjoy seeing them and having the uniqueness of them, particular to Stonehaven is very good.

“None of them have been damaged in any way at all since they were put up. Even the people who would do that kind of thing don’t want to do it to that.

“The quality seems to prevent damage.

“They look brilliant when they’re first put up, but as it weathers it looks even better.”

The original plane is understood to have become separated from its squadron and ended up landing on Stonehaven beach in 1940, remaining in the town for a short time before flying away.

And Jim’s latest masterpiece has cemented the plane’s place in the town’s history.

The sculpture, which even includes a figure in the cockpit, has been christened Ella and also includes a picture and a bit of information about the World War 2 plane.

Martin said: “There’s a plaque underneath showing a photograph and a small piece of information about it.

“A lot of people will be looking at that, reading it and thinking ‘oh, I never knew that’.”

For years, the person behind the stunning artworks that kept popping up in Stonehaven was a mystery, but last year Jim stepped out of the shadows for the first time for an interview with the Evening Express.

Jim’s sculptures have been featured on national television since they first started cropping up in the seaside town.

A creel fishing boat he fashioned out of scrap metal last year appeared on Reporting Scotland and The One Show.

His first work was a steel salmon sculpture but others, including boats, a seal and a lighthouse have followed, all dropped near the Stonehaven shoreline under cover of darkness.