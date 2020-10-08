Stunning sand art created at Aberdeen Beach to celebrate Clean Air Day

This fantastic work of art was created at Aberdeen Beach this morning to mark Clean Air Day.

Aberdeen carer Dougie Bougie has created a wide range of art projects on the beach, with his latest featuring a cityscape inside a cloud alongside links to the clean air campaign website.

The campaign aims to reach millions of people to help educate them on the dangers of air pollution.

It’s estimated to cause up to 36,000 deaths in the UK alone each year, with both the World Health Organisation and the Government recognised it as “the largest environmental health risk”.

Today is Clean Air Day which is the UK’s biggest air pollution campaign for people to find out more about air pollution, share information, and make the air cleaner and healthier for everyone. Find out more at https://t.co/2N5S7gOxQK 🌎 👍 pic.twitter.com/FzygWFQVc5 — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) October 8, 2020

The day of action, which usually takes place in June, was moved to today due to Covid-19, with a virtually focussed campaign.

Led by Global Action Plan, campaigners aim to improve understanding of air pollution, how it affects our help, and the steps people can take to tackle it.

Today’s series of events included a virtual school assembly, with talks planned throughout the day. The full scheduled and live steam is available on Youtube, and below.