Study will look at impact of relocating north-east secondary school

The impact of relocating a north-east secondary school will be explored in a new study.

Aberdeenshire Council has appointed an independent consultant to undertake a economic and social impact study of the potential relocation of Peterhead Academy and its associated facilities on the town centre.

It is due to be completed this summer and will be discussed by councillors in autumn.

The consultation process on the relocation of the school is also in its final stages and will be a key focus of the council moving forward.

Preparations are also underway to start consultations about merging Dales Park and Meethill Schools, and also relocating Anna Ritchie Special School.

Councillor Norman Smith, Chair of Buchan Area Committee explained: “It’s important for the local community to know that where we can continue to safely progress projects, we are.

“The development of Peterhead Community Campus is a real priority for the council and we look forward to seeing how this important preparatory work will shape plans moving forward.”

The local authority has also been speaking with Scottish Futures Trust about funding for the project and Hub North Scotland about delivering it.

Chairwoman of the council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, Gillian Owen, added: “Officers will soon be engaging with the school and other stakeholders as to high level space requirements.

“This project is a hugely significant part of our ongoing strategy to invest in our learning estates and we are very much on the ball when it comes to its progress.”

The building of the new Peterhead Community Campus is estimated to be completed in 2025, with works beginning in 2023.

To provide feedback to the project team, email learningestates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk