Study to investigate possible e-bike scheme in Aberdeen community

A consultation on the installation of electric bikes has been launched in an Aberdeen community.

The study, which explores the possibility of introducing a fleet of e-bikes for hire in Kingswells, was launched in response to the partial withdrawal of the number 14 bus service.

Weekend journeys on the bus have been stopped as a result of a decision taken by councillors at this year’s budget.

Now the local community council is investigating the possibility of applying for a grant from the eBike Grant Fund to introduce the bike scheme.

In a statement, Kingswells Community Council said: “With the removal of the weekend bus service around the village it’s likely that this will cause a number of residents mobility issues and challenges.

“We have recently discovered that there is grant funding available to communities and small businesses for a range of e-bikes.

“The KCC intend to discuss this at our next virtual meeting on July 20 and there are many variables that need to be tabled. However, in the interim we would value your feedback as to whether this may be a viable option.”

To take part in the consultation, visit https://bit.ly/38FDuW0