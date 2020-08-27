Study set to begin in bid to save north-east hotel

A study is set to begin in a bid to save a historic north-east hotel.

The Huntly Arms Regeneration Project (HARP) has been founded in a bid to salvage the Aboyne hotel, which along with its restaurant, has been shut since last year.

The public bar has also not reopened since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hotel is now up for sale – but the Mid Deeside Community Trust (MDCT) is backing plans to rescue it.

A study is now set to begin to find out whether it would be financially viable.

Group member Claire Fraser said: “This first step will enable us to see if our dreams to save the Huntly can be realised. It is a great start and we’re sure that many people in Aboyne will be pleased to see progress.”