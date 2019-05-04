Aberdeen students urged to apply for refund

Students in Aberdeen have been urged to apply for a TV licence refund.

The organisation has said students who are leaving their halls or rented accommodation and going to a licenced home can claim for any months left on their licence.

Fergus Reid, TV Licensing in Scotland, said: “Many students are unaware that they can claim a refund on their TV licence when returning home for the summer and so could be missing out on an extra £50 in their pockets.

“Applying for a refund is quick and easy and we encourage all students who are eligible, or their parents in some cases, to take advantage of it.

“It is important that students needing a TV licence purchase one at the earliest opportunity when starting university or college to avoid a fine of up to £1,000.”

To arrange a refund call 0300 790 6113 or visit www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo