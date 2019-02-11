Students to plant 300 saplings at Aberdeen park

A group of students are looking to spruce up an Aberdeen park by planting trees.

The Aberdeen University Woodland Society applied for a community tree pack from the Woodland Trust, eventually being gifted 300 saplings, which will be planted in Seaton Park.

As part of the process, the society is holding a series of events over four weeks, the first of which is designed to map out where the trees will be planted, and will be held on Wednesday.

Over the following three weeks, a series of talks will be given, a five and 10-year development plan will be drawn, and the trees will be planted.

The pack includes a mix of native wildlife trees, which will provide nests and food for animals in the park, and seasonal interest trees, designed to be aesthetically pleasing for visitors.

Mini hawthorn hedges will also be planted.