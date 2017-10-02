Aberdeen students to hit streets again as date of Torcher confirmed

A date has been confirmed for the return of the historic and much-loved Aberdeen student parade.

The Evening Express announced in May the Torcher Parade is returning this year after last year’s event was cancelled.

And Aberdeen University Students’ Association (AUSA) has now confirmed a date for the hotly -anticipated event – October 21, at 6pm.

A route had been outlined in May but that has now been amended, with the procession set to travel along the full length of Union Street, from Albyn Place to King Street.

This temporary one-year-only amendment follows discussions with Aberdeen City Council around the closure of part of the previously agreed route.

AUSA also has the support of a number of key partners for the parade, with Aberdeen Inspired making a contribution to its running cost and playing a key role in supporting AUSA by encouraging local businesses and residents to get involved.

In addition to Aberdeen Inspired, Colin Lawson Transport will be providing a float for each institution involved, AUSA, RGU:Union and North East Scotland College (NESCOL).

And the city council has provided advice on traffic man-agment which is required for the parade to take place.

Alex Govier, chairman of AUSA’s raising and giving committee, said: “We at AUSA raising and giving are extremely excited to be bringing back the Torcher Parade for the 127th time.

“After a year’s hiatus we’re ready and raring to go, and to take the students of Aberdeen to the streets in order to raise money for 32 local charities who make an enormous contribution to their communities.

“We hope through continued support we can keep this tradition going and restore the Torcher Parade to being the largest student-led parade in Europe.

“Our partners at RGU and NESCOL have, as always, been a massive support and we’re looking forward to collaborating with them again this year.

“Torcher 2017 would not have been possible without the kind backing of Colin Lawson and Aberdeen Inspired”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “It’s fantastic the Torcher Parade is back this year and Aberdeen City Council is delighted to be working with Aberdeen University Students Association for a popular event in the city centre.”