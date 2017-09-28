Aberdeen students take part in team building exercises ahead of new school opening

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A group of primary 7 pupils from six schools participated in a transition morning.

Lochside Academy’s future 260 pupils took part in team building activities at Banks o’ Dee.

The event was supported by senior pupils from Kincorth and Torry, who helped out groups throughout the day.

Pupils were able to spark up and rekindle friendships leading up to the opening of the new academy.

The facility is set to open in August 2018 for the new school year, and recently unveiled its new school badge, which was voted on by future students.