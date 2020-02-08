Aberdeen students’ show catches the eye

College students walked down the catwalk in a fashion show inspired by the north-east’s maritime heritage.

The aspiring designers modelled their own creations at the event at the city’s Maritime Museum.

The students are all in their first and second year of an HND in Textiles at NESCol.

HND Textiles teacher at NESCol, Janice Scott, said: “It is quite nice to do something a bit more industrial and celebrate workwear.”

The students designed prints relating to fisherwomen and overcoats worn by boat-builders.

They looked also at anything that could relate to diving, and instruments of the trade such as ropes, nets and wood stains.

Ms Scott said: “They have used hardware and fabrics like calico, denims and sort of structural fabrics.”

The students designed asymmetrical dresses, tops, overcoats and jumpsuits and then got the opportunity to wear them at the event.

They walked down the stairs of the Aberdeen Maritime Museum in front of their friends and families.

Second-year student Lauren Hilton created a dress of neoprene and decorated it with coloured curls to represent diving.

And Kirstie Fraser, 20, from Ellon, said she looked at the “fisherfolks of this area”. She recycled old jeans to make her design as she wanted to have sustainability as a factor.

According to Ms Scott, nobody bought anything new as the creative project challenged the students to “give new life” to pre-loved items.

Miss Fraser said: “It was fun to do because there is a lot of source material that you can use.”

The mini fashion show was the result of a collaboration between the college and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Ms Scott said: “They have people come to see what they do, and then we have people come to see what the college does.”

Miss Hilton praised the way the show linked different sets of people, saying shows such as this one were “really good for the community”.

And Miss Fraser praised the heritage aspect of the project, saying: “With projects like this, you learn about the area you have lived in your all life – you learn new things about it.”

Ms Scott said: “We did this last year as well and prior to that we used to always come and have a look at the Maritime Museum for inspiration for various projects.”

The students are set to stage a larger show in June.