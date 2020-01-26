Aberdeen students getting ready to rock for charity

A group of students are to hold a battle of the bands competition to raise funds for a north-east charity.

Chelsea McCarthy, Hannah Blackburn-Turner, Jorgie Hill, Niaomi Bell and Robyn Harris from Robert Gordon University (RGU) have joined together to organise Hakuna Fermata – which translates to “keep playing for the rest of your days”.

The live music event will see Scottish talent come together for a night of tunes, with the audience invited to get in on the action by voting for their favourite band.

All proceeds from the night will go towards dates-n-mates Aberdeen, which is a dating and friendship agency run by and for people with learning disabilities.

It offers members opportunities to make new friends, support to improve confidence and build personal relationships, supported first dates, and training workshops on communication, dating and more.

Encore Events marketing and PR officer Niaomi Bell said: “When we started thinking about ideas for the fundrasier we found that people are really interested in local talent – and Aberdeen has a lot of potential.

“We also learned that a lot of dates-n-mates service users really enjoy listening to music so it made sense to do something around that.”

Taking place at The Shack on the city’s Justice Mill Lane, the night will feature performances from Aberdeen-based band Glass Monkey, New Kings and special guest DJ Brodie Murray, with more acts to be announced.

Niaomi added: “The bands have been really keen to help out so we’re hoping it will be a successful night.

“It will be a great opportunity to see some of the local talent in the area as well as give back to charity without even realising it, because it’s a fun event. It also makes music more inclusive for those with learning disabilities.

“We have the director and service users from the charity giving speeches too, which will be really nice.”

Hakuna Fermata will take place on March 7 from 7-11pm.

Tickets cost £10 with all proceeds going towards dates-n-mates Aberdeen.

To buy tickets, visit the event page here.

To find out more about dates-n-mates, visit their website here.