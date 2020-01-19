North-east pupils ready to race with electric power

A team of Aberdeenshire youngsters has announced its ambitious plans for an electric car racing competition.

The Institution of Engineering and Technology Formula 24 challenge gives 11 to 16 year olds the chance to build and race a single-seater electric racing car.

The initiative is run by the Greenpower Education Trust, and uses motorsport to get young people enthusiastic about science and engineering.

Students from Banchory Academy built a car from scratch under the guidance of three local volunteer mentors, who are retired oil industry engineers, in preparation for the 2020 season.

Judith Wight, Banchory Academy rector, said: “The Greenpower scheme has been a fantastic opportunity for our young people to use the knowledge they have from their STEM subjects on a practical project.

“They have learned to work as a team and take on leadership roles.”