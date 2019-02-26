Students invited to event to help them understand oil and gas industry

The latest in a series of talks aimed at helping young people understand the oil and gas industry is to take place this week.

Organised by Aberdeen social enterprise AFBE-UK Scotland, chartered engineer and project management professional Dr Chet Biliyok will give a talk on the future of gas, as part of a series called Real Projects.

Industry professionals give up their time to provide insights to pupils, students and graduates.

It is hoped to encourage all young people, especially those of a black and minority ethnic (BME) origin, to pursue a career in engineering.

Mr Biliyok has 12 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and the upcoming talk will follow on from his future of oil presentation.

Dr Ollie Folayan, chairman of AFBE-UK Scotland, said: “We’re looking forward to Chet’s talk. He has an incredibly broad range of expertise and his talk on the future of the gas sector is sure to be interesting and engaging.”

The event will take place at the university’s Meston Building on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8pm.

It is free to attend, but registration is required. Register online at bit.ly/2Nu0Tzd