Students host birthday party for north-east French teacher

North-east students have held celebrations for their beloved teacher.

The birthday party took place in Inverbervie to mark the 20th year of classes taught by local French teacher Jill Simpson.

Jill taught her first class in 1999 and then moved her classes to the old Clydesdale Bank building.

She teaches the award-winning La Jolie Ronde French programme to primary children in the area.

This week pupils from her classes joined in the celebration which included an action-packed party session with singing and games as well as delicious birthday cakes for everyone to enjoy.

Jill started off with just five classes over two afternoons and built them up slowly and gradually over the years.

Little did she know that 20 years later, French for Children Inverbervie Language School would be a successful business teaching between 60 and 70 local children a week.