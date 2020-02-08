Students helping Dyce Gala whirl back into action

A team of students are helping organise a community gala event with a range of activities including carnival rides and a pets’ corner.

Dyce Gala will return to the community for the first time in four years on August 15 and 16.

A group of eight event managers have been working on the family fun day, which will take place in Central Park across the two days.

They are being helped by event management students from North East Scotland College and Robert Gordon University.

To ensure the day is a big success, organisers have been busy working on a range of attractions to showcase at the gala.

Included on the bill is the Dyce Farmers’ Market, crafters fair, kids zone and an off-sales tent for local brewers and craft spirits.

There will also be carnival rides and a pets’ corner which will showcase pet facilities, as well as several competitions and an event arena for any clubs to demonstrate their skills or competitions to be staged.

There will also be hot food vans, a fun run and 5k run, a parade to open the main event led by the gala prince and princesses, a raft race at the Rohaan cafe and a football tournament.

And there are plans for an awards ceremony, with prizes and accolades to be handed out by the gala princess.

Shelly Nichols, a director of the Dyce Community CIC and project manager for the event, said: “Dyce Community CIC has been set up with the future of the gala and other community events in mind.

“The company directors are not paid and do not remove profits, so all excess funds can be applied for by anyone for local community initiatives.

“I have also involved a number of event management students from NESCOL and RGU with the gala.

“Their time and hard work will go towards their final grades.

“We are looking for assistance primarily now with advertising and raising funds so that we can make the event accessible to all with no or a minimal ticket charge.”

It’s hoped that businesses will come forward to help support the Dyce Gala, which will help reduce any cost for tickets on the day, and fund the main event so that more can be put on for visitors.