Students back badge for new Aberdeen academy

A new school has unveiled its badge for when it opens to Aberdeen pupils.

Pupils of Kincorth Academy, Torry Academy and the surrounding primary schools were asked earlier this year for ideas to be included in the badge for the new Lochside Academy.

The school will replace both Torry and Kincorth academies when it opens next year.

Neil Hendry, who has been appointed as head teacher, said: “We are delighted to unveil the new badge design for Lochside Academy.

“We consulted last term and asked pupils, parents and the wider community for ideas and thoughts of what should be included in the badge.

“The feedback clearly showed people were keen to keep parts of the Torry and Kincorth badges in the Lochside Academy one.

“So we have, in the new design, the tower that featured in both the Torry and Kincorth badges and also the Kincorth eagle.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their input and hope they will be proud of the new school badge.”

There was a good response from academy students, many of whom submitted designs.

The requirements for the badge were that it had to incorporate elements of the existing ones, as well as a new school motto.

From the suggestions and ideas submitted, four badges were created and the students then had the opportunity to vote for their favourite.

And the one that ultimately won received more than 51% of the votes from pupils.

The academy in the south of the city will replace the current schools at a cost of around £47 million.

The four-storey building will be capable of accommodating up to 1,350 pupils from the Torry, Kincorth, Cove and Nigg areas.

The new education hub will have a special focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Work is well under way on the school and the aim is for it to open in time for the academic year in August 2018.