Aberdeen students get in line for evening of cut-price offers

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Thousands of students flocked to a city shopping centre for an exclusive annual evening of discount shopping.

The Bon Accord and St Nicholas Centre threw open the doors for a seventh year to give the students exclusive access.

This included one-night-only offers and deals from shops and restaurants including Topshop, New Look, River Island, Yo Sushi!, Boots and John Lewis – with up to 50% off in some stores.

The event also featured entertainment, the Revolution bar, cocktail demos, DJs and prize giveaways.

Shoppers had to present a valid student ID to gain entry and queues – which started forming hours before opening time for the highly anticipated event – stretched up Schoolhill.

Last year saw a record 7,000 students attend the event, with a queue forming outside the centre from 3pm on the day.