Aberdeen student racing team in strong debut at international contest

A group of student racers based in Aberdeen are celebrating after securing success at the home of British motorsport – on their debut.

Robert Gordon University’s formula student team, RGU Racing, finished as the top Scottish university in their class – class two – at the International Formula Student UK competition at Silverstone.

The city students also finished ninth out of 36 teams in the design event of the tournament.

RGU Racing team principal Scott Murison said: “This was our first year in the competition and we have beaten many well-established teams.

“This competition concluded the first stage in our three-year plan to have a fully functional race car competing at the event in 2021.

“Our team’s impressive progress has been made possible by our generous sponsors and partners, Hydrasun and ACE Forwarding.

“We are aiming to place on the podium for overall class two teams in July 2020.”