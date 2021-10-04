Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Students design an Aberdeen ‘to make people proud’ ahead of city masterplan reveal

By Jamie Hall
04/10/2021, 6:00 am
The students' proposals centre around the beachfront and King Street.

Aberdeen’s future has been reimagined by a group of talented would-be architects who have developed plans which could transform the city centre.

The students at Robert Gordon University’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture have drafted radical proposals which they believe put people “at the heart” of the city.

With the new South Harbour nearing completion, the talent of tomorrow have examined how land around the existing port could be better used in the future, with a focus on making Aberdeen more sustainable.

The proposals also include creating “urban villages” around city landmarks leading to what they believe would be a “sustainable environment” for people to live close to the centre.

And, as part of a masters project, they came up with further plans to redesign King Street as an active travel corridor.

Under their proposals, a new community would be created around East St Clement’s Church, with new affordable types of housing designed to accommodate all demographics close to the city centre.

East St Clement’s Church would be at the heart of a “sustainable community”.

In their vision for the city’s future the young adults have reimagined the area around the seafront, moving all industrial sites to the South Harbour and replacing them with entertainment facilities, shopping and other activities.

There are also plans to transform King Street by dividing it up into several ’15-minute zones’.

One would include the Arts Centre, comedy club and Lemon Tree, the second Aberdeen University and the final zone would “celebrate the urban character” of the site.

Students’ plans to ‘improve quality of life’

Under the plans car-free zones, dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists, would be introduced along with a tram network.

“We want to improve the quality of life along King Street by reducing traffic and by enhancing the sense of community in the area,” explained student Matt Clubb.

A “gateway” at the north end of King Street would include an active travel hub.

“Our designs adopt the 15-minute city principal, where the local area can meet all the daily needs of the residents within a 15-minute walk.

“Improved local housing, as well as enhanced green spaces and local markets, would create spaces for people again.

“More active travel routes would also help people get to the beach and to the city centre without taking the car helping Aberdeen to reduce carbon emissions.”

Earlier this year Aberdeen City Council approved a £150 million masterplan project to regenerate the city centre and beach area.

RGU lecturers believe the students’ proposals tie in the with the masterplan’s aims of encouraging people back into the city centre.

They hope to discuss the plans, which are inspired by schemes in other parts of Europe and elsewhere, with city leaders.

‘We need a city to make people proud of’

Professor Neil Lamb, the course leader, said the plans were about creating “a magnet” to attract people to the city centre.

“We need a city to make people proud of,” he said.

“What can Aberdeen do to maximise the potential it has got?

Sustainable, affordable homes would be built.

“Some of the ideas need long-term thinking, rather than short-term solutions you usually think about because it is locked into a political cycle that generates that type of response.

“When you look at other cities around the world it is those long-term strategies which do best.

“You could create a place for people at the heart of the city and revitalise the harbour area while also providing new prototypes for city living.

“For far too long we have stuck to a way of thinking around building on the periphery of the city and expanding into greenfield, and quite frankly that’s very much at odds with sustainable principles.

“We have got to look at protecting our city centre. We have one of the most beautiful cities in the country and we have to respect it, understand it and add to it in a thoughtful way.”