Students at Aberdeen secondary school isolating following positive Covid-19 test

Pupils at an Aberdeen secondary school will have to isolate for two weeks after a child tested positive for Covid-19.

A group of students from Cults Academy have been asked to stay home for the next 14 days as a precaution following the positive test earlier in the week.

Parents and carers will have been made aware if their child has been identified as a close contact.

However, the school will remain open for all other pupils and kids are encouraged to stay home if anyone in the household exhibits symptoms.

In a letter to parents issued on Thursday, headteacher David Barnett said: “I write to advise you that we have been made aware of a positive case of Covid-19 in S3 at Cults Academy.

“Following consultation with Public Health we have been advised to request that a group of young people in S3 do not attend school for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

“Public Health has advised that all other young people can continue to attend school as normal unless they develop Covid-19 symptoms (self-isolate and request test) or are identified as a close contact outside the school setting by NHS Test and Protect.

“I would want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 at Cults Academy and that the school has very good control measures in place.

“The strength of the control measures has enabled Public Health to advise that the school remain open to the vast majority of young people.

“I realise that this is unsettling news and want to reassure you that decisions have been made following a robust risk assessment process with Public Health today. The decision to request a group of S3 pupils to self-isolate is precautionary.”

Mr Barnett concluded his statement by reminding parents and carers of the general advice if they or their children develop symptoms of coronavirus.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.