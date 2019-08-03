Student showcase is the reel deal at north-east university

Painting students have been showcasing their most recent work at a city cinema.

The Gray’s Outlet Exhibition has been put together by students at Gray’s School of Art and was launched last night at Belmont Filmhouse on Belmont Street.

Work by a range of different artists who studied at the school, part of Robert Gordon University, is being shown.

Mediums featured include oil paintings, drawings and printmaking, collages, tiles, sketchbooks and stickers. Artwork of all shapes and sizes adorn the walls of the cinema space and can also be bought.

The opening night saw the creators mingling with guests discussing their work, while attendees were treated to live music.

Jade Smith, one of the organisers, said: “It’s free to attend and everyone is welcome to come along.

“It will run all day Saturday and Sunday.”

The exhibition runs until tomorrow at 9pm and can be seen downstairs in the Kino Bar area.