Student ready to take on Great Aberdeen Run

Student Lisa Hollstein is completing an internship at Aberdeen University and will be taking part in the 10k before heading home to Germany where she studies nutritional science in Potsdam.

“I arrived last November and was only supposed to stay until the end of February,” said Lisa, 28.

“But I really like my life in Aberdeen and decided to stay until the end of August.”

Lisa – who works in a city pub when she’s not writing her thesis – has found time to go out running with Aberdeen’s Hash House Harriers.

“I’m someone who can’t stay at home doing nothing, and I’ve really enjoyed my runs with them – I’ve done more than 10 now and I’ve rarely met people who are so open-hearted and kind.”

Lisa took part in a recent 10k run at Aberdeen beach, organised by Metro Aberdeen running club.

“It took me 55 minutes – I just hope I can repeat this at the Great Aberdeen Run!”