Aberdeen student given grant to revive woodland habitat

An Aberdeen student has been awarded funding to help revive a woodland in Scotland.

Gus Routledge, who studies countryside management at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Craibstone campus in Aberdeen, has been the first student to win a bursary from Reforesting Scotland for his dissertation.

His dissertation investigated the potential for expanding montane scrub woodland – nicknamed the “Cinderella” habitat, near Perth.

The £200 grant will be put towards the cost of buying a new laptop to enable him to use mapping software and he hopes his research will help revive this habitat in the Scottish hills.

Gus said: “It’s great to have been given a helping hand with my dissertation project by Reforesting Scotland.

“It’s an organisation that’s looking to make a real difference to land use in Scotland for the benefit of people, nature and the planet as a whole.

“I’m glad they saw my project as worthy of the grant and I’m looking forward to getting on with the fieldwork this summer.

“Time among the trees is always time well spent.”

Reforesting Scotland, which aims to promote a sustainable forest culture, will provide up to 10 grants a year to undergraduate or MSc students who are preparing for their dissertations.

Gus’s dissertation supervisor Nicky Penford said: “The practical research Gus is undertaking to assess potential areas for montane willow expansion is very useful and will enable targeted initiatives to encourage these plants to recolonise suitable sites, providing a valuable habitat for a range of other species.”