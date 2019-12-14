Appeal for engineering students to fill in survey for an Aberdeen university

An Aberdeen university is asking people with experience of studying engineering to to fill out a survey about mental health.

The research is by Robert Gordon University, and participants can complete an online questionnaire.

The survey is anonymous, but some personal information is asked for, including age, year of study and type of engineering course.

It is being led by Jo-Anne Tait, academic strategic lead in the School of Engineering at RGU, who is halfway through her PhD on the same subject.

She said: “I’ve worked with engineering students for 15 years in a teaching and pastoral role and I had noticed that engineering students rarely sought advice for mental health and wellbeing issues from their personal tutors or the student support departments.

“This is despite the majority of engineering students being in potentially higher risk groups,” she added.

“Having done an initial scoping review of literature in this area, I discovered that engineering students don’t really appear much, other than as a comparator for other subjects.”

Those interested in taking part can do so by completing an online questionnaire here.