Student dives in with plan for historic north-east pool

A student was inspired by her brother to come up with new designs for a beloved north-east pool.

Nichaela Richardson drafted up the plans for Tarlair swimming pool as part of her final year project at Napier University in Edinburgh.

She grew up in Macduff and the site was one of her favourite childhood places to visit.

The interior and spatial design graduate was inspired by her brother Kieran, who suffers from a medical condition, to come up with plans to give the pool a new lease of life.

She said: “Kieran has ADHD and I think it’s a condition which is widely known but it’s not completely understood.

“A lot of people think it is down to bad behaviour and you get medicinal treatment but then you are left to it. I wanted to create a sensory environment that would help build up the confidence of sufferers.

“It can be hard for Kieran, who is 14, to focus in school, so having a space you can go to and interact with people and not be isolated helps people like him get away from things they find hard in day-to-day life.”

Miss Richardson, 21, carried out research into attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) for her dissertation before taking on the design project and found very few sensory rooms were tailored towards people with the condition.

Her concepts focused on people having space to explore and take part in interactive play.

She said: “I visited the site to see where I could use the water and the colours and create something that would be a bit different.

“Once it was completed, I was invited to showcase the work with classmates at the 2019 Interior Design at Free Range degree show in London.

“Tarlair has been such an influential place to me, so it has been really good to showcase it, letting people know how nice it is and then showing my designs.

“I added in an underwater floor and divided up the building, but it just shows it could become anything.”

Miss Richardson received a first-class honours for her Edinburgh Napier degree when she graduated last month and is now a qualified interior and spatial designer.

An annual gala event will be held on Sunday from noon to 4pm to raise money for the Friends of Tarlair group set up in 2012 to bring the much-loved pool back into use.