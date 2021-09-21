Student branded woman ‘scumbag’ then shared intimate photos with her boyfriend

An Aberdeen man who sent intimate photos of a fellow student to her boyfriend did so out of an “abusive sense of revenge”.

Marc Milne, from Aberdeen, encouraged the woman to send him photos of herself during conversations over Snapchat.

But after sending them on December 31, she blocked him – prompting Milne to brand her a “scumbag” who “cheated on her boyfriend”.

The 25-year-old also threatened to share the images he received with others and in particular her boyfriend.

Boyfriend received messages containing intimate images

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told Peterhead Sheriff Court: “They had known each other from their time studying at college.

“On December 31, they exchanged Snapchat messaged and she sent intimate messages containing photos of herself to the accused then blocked him and deleted him from Snapchat.

“On January 4, he called her and called her a scumbag for cheating on her boyfriend by sending the messages to him a few days prior.

“She blocked him and later that day her boyfriend received messages containing the images she had sent to the accused, from another witness.

“Her boyfriend called her and asked if she was okay. She had also received a copy of the messages.”

‘An abusive sense of revenge’

Defence solicitor Sian Fish told the court that Milne felt the woman’s boyfriend “had a right to know” about the photos and that it was in fact Milne himself who sent the images to the boyfriend.

“He tells me it was him who sent the photos to the complainer’s boyfriend because he felt he had a right to know that she was behaving in such a manner,” the fiscal said.

“It doesn’t seem to me that there was a sexual element to his behaviour, more like an abusive sense of revenge by trying to embarrass her in sending these photos to her boyfriend.”

Ordered to carry out unpaid work

Miss Fish added that she thought her client had learning difficulties and has a way of seeing things as “very black or white”.

“He is a difficult individual to communicate with so it’s been difficult for me to speak to him about any feelings of remorse,” she said.

“He didn’t understand how what he said and did would have caused upset. He does now accept that what may not seem menacing to him may do so to someone else.”

Milne, of Coningham Terrace, Aberdeen, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and handed a one-year supervision requirement.

